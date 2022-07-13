Former University of Minnesota regent David McMillan will become the temporary leader of the Duluth campus, following a majority vote by the U's Board of Regents Wednesday.

The board voted 9-2 to appoint him, after a lengthy, often aggrieved discussion that addressed conflict of interest concerns raised recently by regent Darrin Rosha, former Gov. Arne Carlson and others.

The board approved a 2-year contract for McMillan that offers a base salary of $250,000 each year, along with $25,000 annuallyfor housing. Retiring UMD Chancellor Lendley Black's base salary this past year was about $316,000.

McMillan, who as regent represented Duluth and the surrounding region since 2011, resigned to apply to become UMD's interim chancellor after a $166,000 national search failed to produce a permanent choice.

A retired Minnesota Power executive and UMD graduate, McMillan was among six applicants for the interim post and the only one selected for an interview by the 18-member search committee. He said he was encouraged to apply by Duluth-based civic, business and higher education leaders. But Rosha and Carlson have said the fact that McMillan took part in approving U President Joan Gabel's recent contract increase lent the appearance of of a conflict.

McMillan and Gabel have denied the allegations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for additional coverage.