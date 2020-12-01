Trevor May is going to leave the Twins in free agency and join the New York Mets.

Multiple reports Tuesday afternoon indicated May agreed to a two-year contract, pending a physical.

The 31-year-old righthander had a strikeout rate of 14.7 per nine innings during a strong 2020 season. He spent six seasons with the Twins, missing 2017 because of Tommy John surgery. In 215 games he was 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA and 367 strikeouts in 316 innings. He was a starter during the first two seasons with the Twins.

Re-signing May was one of many key decisions facing the Twins during this offseason. He would have made $2.205 million in 2020 if the season hadn't been cut to 60 games by the pandemic, leaving him a salary of $826,000.

Steve Cohen bought the Mets this season for $2.4 billion and New York is expected to be a major player in free agency, which has gotten off to a slow start across MLB.

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is a former Twins assistant pitching coach.