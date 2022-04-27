The Twins chose not to re-sign Michael Pineda last winter despite their lack of pitching depth and the fact that the righthander, who won a team-high nine games with a 3.62 ERA in 2021, repeatedly expressed his interest in returning. On Wednesday, they will get a chance to evaluate that decision first-hand.

"It wouldn't have been a bad thing, that's for sure," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Mike Pineda did some incredible things for us, pitched a lot of winning ballgames for us, whenever we needed him. And he's an excellent human being to be around."

A week after spring training camps opened, but well before the Twins signed Chris Archer or traded for Chris Paddack, Pineda agreed to a one-year contract with Detroit for $5.75 million, a 42% pay cut from his $10 million salary with the Twins last year. Wednesday's game will be his second start of the season; the 33-year-old Pineda, who was honored with a tribute video on the Target Field scoreboard before Tuesday's game, pitched five innings Thursday against the Yankees, shutting them out on three hits to earn the victory.

"I trust our process and the way we assemble our group. There were versions of the team that could have included Mike. Obviously, [it] played out this way," Baldelli said. "I can't wait to see Mike. I shouldn't say I'm looking forward to seeing him pitch against us, but I look forward to seeing him in the flesh and see his big smile and hopefully catch up with him a little bit."

Correa sticking around?

Carlos Correa is aware that most baseball fans regard his three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins as a one-year deal, since it gives him the right to become a free agent, and seek an even richer contract, this November. But as he has several times since signing that deal in March, Correa reiterated Tuesday that his preference is to stay in Minnesota.

"I wanted to reassure [the Twins] that I want to be part of the family here," Correa said, echoing his introductory press conference. "I want to be part of a winning culture, and I think with this team, we can do that."

Correa is enduring the worst April of his career this year, entering Tuesday's game with a .192 average and only one home run. But his value outside the batter's box has been apparent, Baldelli said.

"His commitment to his teammates has really stood out. He's a team player, and he's here for all the right reasons," the manager said. "He leaves you with an excellent feeling every single day when he shows up and when he leaves the ballpark. We're lucky to have him."

Etc.

• Sonny Gray on Tuesday threw his second bullpen session since going on the injured list, and the righthander is eligible to be activated Wednesday. That won't happen, Baldelli said, but "hopefully not too much longer." Gray suffered a minor hamstring strain in his right leg on April 16 in Boston.

• Catcher Gary Sanchez, out since Friday because of abdominal tightness, will work out behind the plate and in the batting cage on Wednesday. "If he comes out fine, and [the tightness] really doesn't appear present anymore, it's something you could ramp up quick," Baldelli said. However, he added, "if it doesn't go well, you're probably talking about an [injured list] stint. But we'll wait to find out tomorrow."

• Tigers manager A.J. Hinch on Byron Buxton, whose six home runs are tied for the MLB lead: "He's a problem when you're in the division. And that's a compliment."