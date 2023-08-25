A former Mayo Clinic research coordinator was sentenced Friday to 18 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Muhammad Masood, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge last year in St. Paul federal court. He was a licensed medical doctor in Pakistan and had worked for the Rochester-based Mayo Clinic under an H-1B Visa before his arrest.

Masood's attorney, Jordan Kusher, blamed his criminal activity on mental illness. But Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson told Masood: "First and foremost, you are sitting in this court as a convicted terrorist. That's the way it is."

Magnuson noted that before his arrest, Masood had said: "I will kill or be killed."

Masood apologized to Magnuson before his sentencing, saying that his life had been falling apart at the time and that he wanted now to be a positive example to his siblings. He asked to serve his time at a prison in Massachusetts, where his brother lives; Magnuson said that he would make that recommendation but that it was up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

According to the criminal complaint filed in 2020, Masood wanted to fight for ISIS in Syria and serve as a combat medic, and talked of his desire to enact a lone-wolf style attack. He met at a Bloomington hotel with a confidential informant who he believed would help him join ISIS, and was patched into a video conference with a person he thought was an overseas commander.

Two days later, on March 19, 2020, Masood was arrested by the FBI as he was preparing to fly to Los Angeles to meet with another person whom he believed would put him on a cargo ship to Syria.