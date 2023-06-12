Former Gophers and Hopkins High School basketball player Angelina Hammond will play for St. Thomas this fall, Tommies coach Ruth Sinn announced Monday.

The 5-11 Hammond is joining her fifth college program over six seasons, with two of them having been interrupted by injury. She played in 25 games off the bench for the Gophers last season, averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 minutes per game.

She redshirted in 2018-19 at Siena because of injury; played in 14 games over two seasons at NAIA Southeastern College, where her second season in 2020-21 was again halted by injury; averaged 7.8 points in 22 games in 2021-22 at Miami Dade, a junior college; then returned to the Twin Cities to play for the Gophers last season.

U men's swimming and diving adds 12

The Gophers men's swimming and diving program announced the signing of 12 athletes for 2023-24, including four from Minnesota: St. Cloud Cathedral diver Braden Lemke; St. Thomas transfer Joe Rudd, a former Duluth East athlete; Centennial's Max Scheurer; and Duluth East's Grant Wodny.

The Gophers also signed athletes from Canada, China, Egypt and Italy.