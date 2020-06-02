Former Gophers men’s basketball player Damian Johnson was named the new boys’ baskteball coach at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Monday.
Johnson coached at North St. Paul for three seasons, going 57-25, including 18-9 this season.
The 33-year-old Louisiana native played for the Gophers from 2006 to 2010 and was a Big Ten all-defensive team selection in 2009. Johnson played professionally through 2016.
STAFF REPORTS
