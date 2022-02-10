A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension scientist testified Thursday in the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers that a pill containing methamphetamine found in the back of a squad car tested positive for George Floyd's saliva.

While cross-examining forensic scientist McKenzie Thursday morning, defense lawyer Earl Gray raised the prospect that Floyd was eating methamphetamine in the back of the squad car during his arrest.

Anderson was on the stand for a second day, testifying about how she collected evidence from the crime scene outside Cup Foods where Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020.

Among her duties was to take pictures and collect samples from Floyd's SUV and the squad vehicle into which Floyd was initially placed by former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. Gray wanted to know about white pills and powder photographed in the back of the squad, and why Anderson did not initially collect them in May 2020.

Anderson testified that a lab determined a pill from the squad backseat contained methamphetamine also tested positive for Floyd's saliva. He posted an image of the pill on the floor of the squad and asked whether prior to the photo, the pill likely was in Floyd's mouth.

The scientist responded, "I think that's a fair statement."

Gray, along with defense attorneys for Kueng and Tou Thao are trying to portray the arrest of Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill as unpredictable and dangerous due to illegal drug use. They've also worked to counter the prosecution's claim that Floyd could have died from illegal drug use and not asphyxia under Derek Chauvin's knee, the cause of death cited by two expert physicians this week.

The three former officers are accused of failing to render aid to Floyd while he was being illegally detained by Chauvin. Kueng and Thao also are charged with failing to intervene on Floyd's behalf. Chauvin was convicted of murder in state court last year and is serving a sentence of more than 22 years. He also pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations in December.

In Gray's cross examination of Anderson, he noted that she didn't collect pills from Floyd's SUV or from the squad during the first search in the days after Floyd's murder in May 2020.

In the first search of Floyd's Mercedes SUV, she collected $20 bills stuffed down beside the passenger seat that turned out to be counterfeit. Gray asked, "And those are illegal to possess?"

Anderson responded, "Yes."

As for the pills, she testified - as she did during Chauvin's trial last year - that the pills weren't collected until months later - December 2020 for Floyd's vehicle and January 2021 for the police squad.

Anderson didn't initially collect the pills, she said, because, "I was not given information about controlled substances" and that the white pills could have been gum or mints.

Gray asked "you learned in the autopsy that the deceased had taken drugs?"

She said yes.

It wasn't until December that she collected two pills from Floyd's Mercedes SUV were identified as a "mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine," Anderson testified.

Gray then shared an image from inside the police vehicle, noting the white stuff on the seat and pill and said, "At no time did you go and research the squad car until you were alerted to the drug situation by the defense."

Gray asked whether it looked suspicious to have white substances on the floor of a squad car where a struggle occurred. She said, not necessarily. He asked whether she knew the vehicles were cleaned every morning. Anderson said she's not an officer and didn't know.

Over prosecution objections, Gray pressed her on how a methamphetamine pill with Floyd's saliva got on the floor of the squad, saying, "Mr. Floyd was either chewing up methamphetamine or spitting it out?"

Anderson said she could only speak to the test results showing the genetic material and drug composition. "I can't say how it got there," she said, but then conceded it was a fair assumption that the pill had been in Floyd's mouth.

Before the jury entered the room Thursday, Judge Paul Magnuson asked assistant U.S. Attorney LeeAnn Bell whether the prosecution would finish its case Friday. Bell said with five more witnesses, it's possible.

Magnuson also said court would be in session on President's Day, Feb. 21, 2022, but would be off for part of the day Friday, Feb. 18, because Gray will be in court in Minneapolis for the sentencing of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter.

Gray represents Potter who was convicted last year in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter will be sentenced by Judge Regina Chu in Hennepin County District Court.