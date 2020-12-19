Get out for some fresh air in the morning sunshine and then get yourself back indoors, football fans. Saturday is going to be a busy day for you, your remote and college and pro teams in every time zone.

Saturday is conference championship day — what's left of it — and the College Football Playoffs participants will be decided. The good stuff comes early Saturday, with the Big Ten and Big 12 playing the opening numbers. You get two NFL games before Saturday's done, too, including the Packers in primetime.

Save some stamina for Sunday, though. The playoff picture will come into focus by dinnertime. Ready, set, click:

Saturday's best bets

11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Ch. 5

11 a.m.: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Ch. 9

3 p.m.: Gophers at Wisconsin, BTN

3 p.m.: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Ch. 5

3:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Denver, NFLN

7 p.m.: Alabama vs. Florida, Ch. 4

7:15 p.m.: Carolina at Green Bay, NFLN

Sunday's best bets

11 a.m.: College Football Playoffs selection show, ESPN

Noon: Vikings vs. Chicago, Ch. 9

3:25 p.m.: Kansas City at New Orleans, Ch. 4