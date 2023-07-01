A floatplane crashed into Lake Mille Lacs early Friday afternoon with the pilot stuck inside.

A fellow floatplane pilot called 911 a little before 2 p.m. to report the crash on the lake roughly 2 miles east of Shah-Bush-Kung Bay Public Water Access in Kathio Township, according to a news release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.

Two floatplanes took off from Anoka County Municipal Airport around 1 p.m. Friday and flew to Lake Mille Lacs, where they were going to make a brief water landing before continuing to Aitkin County, according to the news release.

One plane landed successfully, while the other, an Icon A5 aircraft, crashed into the lake at a spot with a water depth of 26 feet.

The pilot was the lone occupant, and at the time the county's news release was sent out, had not yet been recovered.

"This is a very active scene at this time and we are still in the process of obtaining additional resources to assist with the investigation and recovery of the pilot and plane," the release stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified. The Sheriff's Office did not have additional information as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

At least five agencies have responded to help with the recovery effort so far.