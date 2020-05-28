Unrest spilled into St. Paul's Midway on Thursday afternoon, as looters rushed into stores and pelted police cars with rocks, bricks and liquor bottles.

Officers first responded to the Target on University Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found between 50 and 60 people grabbing merchandise off the shelves without paying, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. Many dropped the goods and ran when authorities arrived.

A fight broke out in the parking lot between a pedestrian and a driver, who reportedly tried to run down the person with their car. The motorist missed and hit another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Nearby businesses, including Cub Foods and a local shoe store, also experienced property damage.

Three hours later, police were still trying to get the crowd to disperse and were urging residents to stay away from affected areas near the 1400 block of University Ave, at an East Side business on the 1700 block of Suburban Ave. and more.

"We're in the area trying to make sure people are safe and secure," Linders said.

In a tweet, the Maplewood Police Department warned that "Due to the potential for flash looting in Maplewood, Police are urging people to avoid retail areas until further notice."

St. Paul police dispatched about 40 officers to aid Minneapolis firefighters battling scattered blazes throughout the south side Wednesday night. Those officers since have returned to St. Paul.