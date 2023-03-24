Xcel Energy started shutting down its Monticello nuclear power plant Friday after the company's repair of a leaking pipe didn't fully do the job — causing more radioactive water to seep into ground.

Xcel officials said they plan to do a full analysis of why the pipe sprang a leak once the utility completes the shutdown, which will take a couple of days.

Groundwater well testing at the plant Wednesday indicated that a tritium leak into ground water, first reported last week, had restarted, said Christopher Clark, Xcel's Minnesota president, told reporters Friday at the Monticello Community Center.

The new leak was in the "hundreds of gallons," according to Xcel, while the initial leak was about 400,000 gallons. Tritium is moderately radioactive form of hydrogen created in nuclear power production.

The company is voluntarily shutting down the plant; the action wasn't forced by state or federal regulators, Clark said.

"We could have continued to operate the plant safely," he said.

But the company wanted to resolve the leak immediately rather than wait for a scheduled April 15 plant shutdown for refueling. "We want to put this behind us," Clark said.

The plant may not be reopened prior to the 25-day planned outage, when the reactor's nuclear fuel is replaced.

The Monticello plant runs 24 hours a day and plays a critical role in Xcel's electricity production. However, the shutdown is occurring during a "shoulder season" when power demand is relatively low, Clark said.

"Our other plants can fill in pretty easily for Monticello coming offline," he said.

Clark reiterated that neither the original leak nor the new leak poses a threat to the environment or drinking water. The tritium leak has not moved beyond Xcel's property or into the Mississippi River, he said.

Xcel reported high groundwater levels of tritium to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in November.

The company then discovered that a 3-inch pipe between the plant's reactor and turbine buildings had been leaking. There is only a half-inch space between the buildings — making the leak hard to detect, Xcel officials have said.

Xcel remedied the leak about a month after detecting it. Essentially the company put container beneath the pipe to catch the leaking water and send it back into the plant's water processing system.

But the leak was intense enough to cause the container to overflow, Clark said, leading to more tritium-laced water seeping into the ground. "Within the last couple of days, we realized the catchment was no longer capturing the water," Clark said.

Once the plant is shut down completely and the nuclear reactor cooled off, Xcel will remove the pipe and do several tests on it. "What we want to do is cut that pipe out do a full root cause analysis," Clark said.

The pipe, which carries water back from the plant's turbine generation building to its reactor building, is original equipment, Clark said. The plant opened in 1971.

"We don't know the cause of the leak," Clark said. "Obviously, with a pipe of that age, we can all speculate."

The tritium levels found in a groundwater monitoring well at the plant have been well above standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

But "in the quantities being discharged, it actually dilutes very quickly," Clark said.

"Even if tritium-tainted water hit the river, it would very quickly be diluted so as to not pose a danger," Clark said. "It is very unlikely that this tritiated water could reach the drinking water supply."

"If it reached the river, all 400,000 gallons of it at once, the volume of the river would dilute it so much, that it would be well below the limits of our concern, and almost to the limits of our detection," Dan Huff, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Public Health, said earlier this week.

Monticello's drinking water intake is upriver from the nuclear plant; Becker's is on the other side of the Mississippi.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission also agrees that the leak is not a danger and resident inspectors were aware, said spokeswoman Viktoria Mitlyng.

Staff writer Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.