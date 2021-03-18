'A Bridge Divides, A Bridge Transforms'

Philosophical artist Siah Armajani was fascinated by how a bridge separates what is above and below, yet brings together what lies on either end. This new exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art opens less than a year after his death at age 81. His politically charged practice encompasses site-specific installation, sculpture, drawing and architecture. He came to Minnesota from Iran in 1960 for college, and for political reasons could never return. He similarly "bridged" his homeland and adopted home, a familiar immigrant experience. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Sun., 2400 S. 3rd Av. Free, but reservations required. ticket.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000. Ends Sept. 21.)

ALICIA ELER

Mick Sterling

As a performer and producer of tribute shows, Sterling probably has done more Twin Cities gigs in recent years than any other Minnesota musician. Now comes his second book, "And Else," a collection of short essays about everything from learning to play your first song to dealing with the death of your adult child. Whether discussing the stillness of Christmas or Prince joining him onstage, Sterling's plain-spoken philosophizing and storytelling connects with Midwestern sincerity. In a livestream from the Dakota, Sterling will read from the book and sing a few songs. (7 p.m. Wed., $15, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

'The Comedy of Errors'

There's mistaken identity, romantic confusion and two sets of twins in "The Comedy of Errors," which an all-star, all-female cast is performing in live, virtual readings. William Shakespeare's shortest play is being presented by Ten Thousand Things with a cast that includes Sally Wingert, Sarah Agnew, Mo Perry, Sun Mee Chomet and Cristina Florencia Castro. It's free, but reservations must be made online, where you can also donate, if you like. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., tenthousandthings.org)

Chris Hewitt

Wingert

Max Graham tribute

Like the long, warm summer campout festivals his band used to play, "Just Be Kind" is a multi-night marathon of live music honoring Kind Country singer and mandolinist Graham, whose death at age 30 underlined pressing mental illness needs during the pandemic. The nine-night marathon culminates with Pert Near Sandstone, IronStar and Graham's hip-hop crew the Fam on Friday; Useful Jenkins, Kitchen Dwellers, Cabinet and more on Saturday, and the Big Wu, Chicken Wire Empire and the remaining Kind Country members Sunday. (6-11 p.m., see schedule and livestreams via Facebook, donations for Graham's three children via gofundme.com)

Chris Riemenschneider

State Ballet of Georgia

A rare appearance slated for Northrop a year ago gets a virtual redo with a dance film featuring the Eastern European company, made for Northrop. Prima ballerina turned artistic director Nina Ananiashvili's company makes its home in the Georgian National Opera and Ballet Theater of Tbilisi, a historic building with latticed domes and ornate arches. The film offers a peek inside and interviews with Ananiashvili and her dancers, along with excerpts from Georgian works "Romeo and Juliet" and "Giselle." (Premieres 7:30 p.m. Sat.; on demand through March 28. $25, northrop.umn.edu)

Sheila Regan