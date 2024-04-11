I call this the Great In-Between. The fleeting, precious days after the slush, grit and windchill — but before the swarms of storms, allergies, bugs and neighbors whining about the humidity. Maybe I need a better name. Oh wait. I just described "spring." A real one this year.

I have good news, and I have good news. First the good news: A five-star, award-winning weekend is shaping up, with sunshine and mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Pinch me. I wish someone would. Saturday will be breezy with less wind on Sunday. Take along sunscreen.

The good news? Another 1-2 inches of rain may fall next week, most of it coming Tuesday as another big, lumbering southern storm brimming with moisture tracks into Minnesota. There may be enough wind shear and instability for a few strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday. We cool into the 50s by the end of next week, so it's premature to stash jackets into cold storage yet. But we get a taste of what's to come this weekend. We earn our springs, even after a wimpy Kansas City winter.