A year after four Minnesotans were taken in the NBA draft, five former state high school players have made themselves eligible.

Jalen Suggs: The former Minnehaha Academy guard, who is 6-4, is expected to be a lottery pick after helping Gonzaga to the NCAA title game as a freshman.

Matthew Hurt: The 6-9 forward was All-ACC as a sophomore for Duke, and the ex-Rochester John Marshall standout's shooting ability could be tempting for NBA teams in the second round.

Jericho Sims: A 6-10 center, Sims played four seasons at Texas and had eye-opening combine measurements (44.5-inch max vertical, 7-3.5 wingspan). Played at Cristo Rey Jesuit in Minneapolis.

McKinley Wright: Had a tremendous four-year career at Colorado and is the only player in Pac-12 history with 1,800 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds. A shade under 6 feet, the ex-Champlin Park guard is on the draft bubble.

Steffon Mitchell: The 6-8 Boston College forward from Shakopee made the ACC's All-Defense team and left with a year of eligibility remaining. Likely to go undrafted.