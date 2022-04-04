Center of attention

The center position might be old fashioned in today's basketball landscape, but it promised to be a key matchup to watch with South Carolina's Aliyah Boston vs. Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa. The 6-5 Boston was the Naismith Player of the Year. Nelson-Ododa is also 6-5 and a member of the All-Big East first team. The Huskies desperately needed Nelson-Ododa to provide an inside presence early, but she picked up two fouls in the first quarter and played just three minutes in the second quarter. Boston scored on back-to-back possessions after her counterpart left the game. The national defensive player of the year also forced UConn's Aaliyah Edwards to step out of bounds on a baseline drive to end the opening period with South Carolina leading 22-8. A huge lift for the Huskies was undersized 6-0 senior Evina Westbrook and 6-5 freshman Amari DeBerry both sharing defensive responsibilities on Boston, who was scoreless in the second quarter. Boston was held to her second-lowest scoring output of the NCAA tournament with 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting, but she still finished with 16 rebounds.

Second-chance points

Surprisingly, the Gamecocks were able to advance to Sunday's championship game without a dominant rebounding performance against Louisville in Friday's semifinals. They were actually outrebounded on the offensive end, but that wasn't the case against UConn. In the first half, South Carolina had a 16-3 edge on the offensive boards and 17-2 in second-chance points. Geno Auriemma's inside depth suffered with the loss of Dorka Juhasz to a wrist injury in the Elite Eight. Boston, who had 18 rebounds against Louisville, was a force on the glass. But South Carolina's 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso also gave her team extra possessions by hauling down missed shots. Dawn Staley's team ranked third in Division I basketball with 17.1 offensive boards per game this season, which was tops among high-major programs. The Gamecocks finished with 21 offensive rebounds Sunday.

Star power

For the first time in NCAA women's basketball tournament history, the last two Division I players of the year faced each other Sunday at Target Center. Boston won several awards this season given to the nation's top player. That elite distinction belonged to UConn guard Paige Bueckers last season as a freshman sensation. Bueckers and Boston meeting in the biggest game of the year seemed as good as it gets for star power. But they were both outshined. Destanni Henderson led all scorers 26 points, including 11 points in the first half to give the Gamecocks a 35-27 lead. Bueckers went scoreless in the first quarter, but she had nine of her 14 points in the second quarter to claw back from an 18-point first-half deficit. Bueckers needed help to match South Carolina's backcourt tandem, including Zia Cooke. The 5-7 Henderson, though, took over in arguably the most critical stretch of the game. A 10-0 run pulled the Huskies within 43-37 late in the third quarter, but Henderson scored seven straight points to hold them off.

Turnover trouble

UConn was able to survive Friday's semifinal against Stanford despite committing 19 turnovers. But struggling to take care of the ball again was too much to overcome vs. South Carolina. If that sounds familiar that's because the Huskies had 19 turnovers in their 73-57 loss against the Gamecocks in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship on Nov. 22. Auriemma's players talked entering Sunday's rematch that he put them through the most difficult practices of the season after struggling to finish things off in the Bahamas. Not sure if that sunk in enough. Bueckers, who had five turnovers against Stanford, was much better with her decision making Sunday. But her teammates were rattled with the on-ball pressure of the Staley's team that scored 16 points on 15 turnovers in the championship.

Second-half surge

The Gamecocks knew they were going to be challenged by Louisville and UConn with everything their opponents had in the first half of both the semifinals and championship games in Minneapolis. They took their best shot and managed to lead by a few possessions at halftime. And the second half surge was too much to handle for their foes. South Carolina outscored the Cardinals 38-31 on Friday, which included a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter before allowing rarely-used reserves to play. On Sunday night, UConn got within eight points in the second half but was held scoreless from the field in the last 1:57 of the game. South Carolina outscored Auriemma's team 18-12 in the fourth quarter.