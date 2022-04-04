In the biggest game of her life, Paige Bueckers often found nowhere to turn. Every time she brought the ball upcourt, or ran off a pick, she had to feel like she was moving through a series of funhouse mirrors, with reflections of reflections of South Carolina defenders flashing before her eyes.

By the time she made her first basket, early in the second quarter, she was doing nothing more than cutting South Carolina's lead to 15 points. By the time she recorded her first assist, there was 2:39 left in the third quarter and South Carolina's lead was 12. Her next assist followed quickly, setting up Caroline Ducharme's three-pointer, UConn's first three of the night.

Bueckers would lead her team in scoring and rebounding in her homecoming weekend, but South Carolina proved too tall, strong and deep for UConn and won the national championship game at Target Center, 64-49.

Bueckers earned loud ovations during introductions, when she blocked Zia Cooke's breakaway layup attempt, and when she buried a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to give her team hope. Too often, she was playing one-on-five.

She scored 14 points, the only UConn player in double digits, and led the team in rebounding with six.

If Bueckers has a flaw as an offensive player, it's that she sometimes is too unselfish, sometimes passing up shots she can make to involve teammates. Against South Carolina, her teammates had trouble breaking free, so her only option was taking shots for herself.

UConn's two best outside shooters, Azzi Fudd and Christyn Williams, did not make a basket in the first half.

Bueckers would drive, create space, then hit a step-back midrange jumper. She would fake a pass, spin, and fire again. Without much offensive help against what her coach, Geno Auriemma, called the nation's best defense, Bueckers found herself contributing to two trends:

1. She keeps justifying her reputation as a generational player.

2. She hasn't been able to win a national title for a program that seeks nothing less.

Auriemma has won 11 national titles, none since 2016. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has won two since UConn won its last.

In her homecoming weekend, the Hopkins High alum was greeted with Target Center ovations and waves of guards aware of her skills and status. And it was a legendary point guard who tried to smother the Final Four's best provincial story.

Staley, a great college and WNBA point guard, sent guards Destanni Henderson, Brea Beal and Cooke at Bueckers, who feinted and spun to get off her own shot but rarely found teammates who could make one.

South Carolina took a 30-12 lead before UConn, led by Bueckers' jump shooting, staged a comeback to make it 35-27 at half.

Two days after leaving the semifinals with a right leg injury, Bueckers played the entire first half, looking winded at times but never looking for a sub. She didn't take a break until the last 53 seconds of the third quarter.

Bueckers was playing on the Target Center court where she watched her basketball idol, Lindsay Whalen, play on four WNBA championship teams, and on the weekend during which Whalen was selected for the basketball Hall of Fame.

Between Minnesotans and UConn fans, Bueckers had most of the crowd on her side, even though South Carolina brought an impressive number of fans to our still-frigid city.

If UConn is going to win a national title with Bueckers on the roster, she's probably going to have to take and make more three-point shots. Her midrange game and creative drives make her difficult to guard, and leave her the option of finding teammates at the last instant, but she rarely looks at the basket when she's beyond the three-point line, and she made 46.4% of her three-pointers as a freshman.

She spent much of her sophomore season recovering from a knee injury, and not long ago was playing as if she hadn't recovered her full skill set.

As a sophomore coming off a serious injury, Bueckers proved to be easily the best player on a team that made it to the national title game, a feat that impresses everyone with the possible exception of her.