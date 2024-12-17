Five extra points: Stopping the run, faking the run and just running all work for Vikings vs. Bears
Two less positive matters require addressing: Kevin O’Connell, just kick that field goal. Cam Robinson, thank goodness you’re here, but be careful before the snap, please.
The Vikings’ run defense finally flexed its No. 2-ranked form, rising for two fourth-down stuffs among the many first-half stops that kept the Vikings in control of a sloppy, 13-0 game en route to a 30-12 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. After being gashed for 312 yards the previous two weeks, the run defense set a tone on the opening possession when Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Greenard stuffed D’Andre Swift for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 39. That led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. Later in the half, the line again refused to budge, and linebacker Brian Cashman tackled Swift again for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Vikings 29. That led to another field goal and a 13-0 lead. Another key run stop in the first half: Harrison Smith on a called QB run by speedy Caleb Williams that went for 1 yard on second-and-10. That led to a Greenard strip-sack takeaway on third-and-9, which led to a 7-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and a 10-0 lead.
2. Play-action creates red-zone space for Jefferson
The Vikings’ play-action game, one of the best in the league, caused the Bears to leave Jefferson alone in man coverage on his 7-yard touchdown catch. Instead of Jefferson drawing attention away from teammates inside the 20, it was running back Aaron Jones who helped free up Jefferson on a crossing route in the back of the end zone. Safety Kevin Byard III bit on the run fake to Jones instead of dropping to help safety Jonathan Owens, who had no chance against Jefferson. The 39-yard touchdown drive started with coach Kevin O’Connell calling three straight runs as Jones gained 13, 9 and 1 yard before K.O. used play-action to create space for the passing game.
3. Kick the field goal, K.O.
The Vikings were leading 10-0 when this old-school brain thought, “Just kick the 42-yard field goal, K.O!” Why risk breathing any life into a dead Bears team that had lost seven straight games? The old-school brain is warming up to how aggressively the young’uns like O’Connell push the envelope. It’s exciting. But that was such a messed-up possession that three points seemed the way to go. For starters, Jefferson dropped (yes, flat-out dropped) what would have been a 30-yard touchdown when he took his eyes off the ball (yes, that actually happened) at the 6-yard line. The drive ended with Darnold throwing his first pick in five games on fourth-and-3 at the Chicago 23. The Bears drove 58 yards with pep in their steps, but the Vikings’ run defense posted its second fourth-and-1 stop.
4. Offense leans on Jones early
Unlike recent weeks, this was not a game of crowd-pumping explosives. The Vikings’ longest play was a bubble screen to Jefferson that gained 21 yards. Jones, however, was explosive and gritty enough at running back to help his defensive mates keep the Bears at bay. Jones had five touches for 46 yards and two explosives (a 13-yard run and a 17-yard catch) as the Vikings led 10-0 after the first quarter. He added another explosive — a 14-yard run — and a 1-yard rushing touchdown that symbolized the life that this 30-year-old former Packer has breathed into the ground game this year. Jones’ touchdown was followed by another one from Cam Akers that pushed the Vikings’ season total to nine rushing touchdowns. They had only seven all last season, tying 1962 and 1996 for the fewest in a nonstrike year in franchise history.
5. Gotta clean it up, Cam!
Watching Bears rookie left tackle Kiran Amegadjie struggle mightily in his first NFL start should make one very glad the Vikings were able to trade for Cam Robinson when Christian Darrisaw went down for the season. However, four presnap penalties in one game? C’mon, Cam! The big fella was penalized for an illegal formation and three false starts, the last of which came on third-and-3 and led to a sack and a blocked punt. He has 10 penalties this year, seven in seven games for the Vikings.
