Five extra points: Stopping the run, faking the run and just running all work for Vikings vs. Bears

The Vikings’ run defense finally flexed its No. 2-ranked form, rising for two fourth-down stuffs among the many first-half stops that kept the Vikings in control of a sloppy, 13-0 game en route to a 30-12 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. After being gashed for 312 yards the previous two weeks, the run defense set a tone on the opening possession when Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Greenard stuffed D’Andre Swift for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 39. That led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. Later in the half, the line again refused to budge, and linebacker Brian Cashman tackled Swift again for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Vikings 29. That led to another field goal and a 13-0 lead. Another key run stop in the first half: Harrison Smith on a called QB run by speedy Caleb Williams that went for 1 yard on second-and-10. That led to a Greenard strip-sack takeaway on third-and-9, which led to a 7-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and a 10-0 lead.