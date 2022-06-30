Big Stone Lake: Fishing continues to be good on the Minnesota/South Dakota border lake. The walleye bite has been good, especially along the weed edges. Largemouth bass are post-spawn and being found near the shallow flats. Anglers looking for perch are having success.

Chisago City area: Anglers are finding plenty of panfish on area lakes, according to Frankie's Live Bait and Marine in Chisago City. Bass are in their shallow, summer pattern and are being found near lily pads, while walleyes are being found in depths of 14 to 18 feet along the edges. So far this season, the northern action has been very quiet.

Grand Rapids area: Walleye fishing has remained very good on area lakes such as Big Splithand, Big Winnie, Bowstring, Pokegama and Trout. The bass bite has improved since the spawn was completed. Smallmouth bass have been active on lakes like Caribou, Deer, Pokegama, Trout and Wabana.

Lake City area: Fishing near Pool 4 of the Mississippi River has been good. The walleye bite has been good on the south end of Lake Pepin and has improved at the wing dams. Bass and northern have been active between Lake Pepin and Lock and Dam No. 4.

Lake Minnetonka: With the water temperature in the upper 70s, bass have moved to deeper waters and can be found near weedlines in depths of 18 to 24 feet, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Anglers are finding walleyes and muskies in low light hours. Northerns are being caught near deep weedlines. Crappies have moved out and are being found in depths of 15 to 18 feet.

Cook County: Anglers on Lake Superior are having success finding trout, but salmon fishing has been slow. Some salmon have been found along shore, near shallower waters. Area inland lakes are producing a good walleye bite, usually in depths of eight to 14 feet.