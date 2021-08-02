A fire Sunday destroyed the clubhouse on what used to be the Mississippi Dunes Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

The fire was called in about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, said Cottage Grove Police Sgt. Nils Torning.

The par-72 golf course, which has been closed for several years, sits on the banks of Mooers Lake, which is part of the Mississippi Riverway.

The former clubhouse structure "appears to be a total loss," Torning said.

The fire's cause has not yet been determined, Torning said.

"It is always sad to see a building that was a fun and happy place for so many people burn to the ground," Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey said on his Facebook page.

Bailey said the area will be monitored in the coming days to ensure the fire doesn't reignite and continue to burn.

