Authorities are working to find the cause of a fire that damaged a Roseville hotel Sunday night and forced the evacuation of guests.
Crews responded to the Norwood Inn and Suites about 10:50 p.m. and found smoke coming from a third floor window, said Roseville Fire Chief David Brosnahan.
Guests staying at the inn on the 2400 block of Prior Avenue were evacuated.
No injuries were reported, Brosnahan said.
Several rooms sustained smoke and water damage.
