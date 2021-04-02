A fire Friday morning heavily damaged a building containing a Somali restaurant and apartments in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis.

Crews arrived on the 600 block of S. Cedar Avenue just after 5 a.m. to find the fire shooting out of an exterior grease vent of the Maashaa'allah Restaurant. Firefighters entered the two-story structure and found the blaze had spread to the ceiling, walls and an interior grease chute in the kitchen. The blaze also had spread to a second-floor hallway above the kitchen, said Melanie Rucker, the Minneapolis Fire Department's assistant Chief of Administration.

Residents who lived in units above the restaurant apparently escaped unharmed. Nobody was found inside as firefighters searched the building, Rucker said.

The building was deemed uninhabitable and was shut down, Rucker said.

It was not immediately known how the fire started, she said.

