Think of your financial choices as a path to discovery

Build in elasticity. Nothing goes exactly according to plan. Keep at least a couple of months’ expenses relatively liquid. Having access to credit lines helps you navigate surprises. Set up a home-equity line of credit that you will hopefully never use but is there if you need it. Have a credit card that you don’t use but can serve you in an emergency. After doing this, freeze your credit by contacting the three major credit reporting agencies. Your credit is easily unfrozen if you need it later. It is often easiest to receive credit when you need it the least, so plan in advance.