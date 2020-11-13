There’s still seven weeks left in 2020. Plenty of time remaining to keep on adding to the crazy of this bizarre year. Thursday afternoon in Iowa, the latest chapter was written.

Here’s all you need to know: Remsen St. Mary’s 108, Montezuma 94.

No, Iowa didn’t get a head start on the prep basketball season and start games this fall. That’s a final score from the 8-Player state semifinals in Cedar Falls. In football. That’s right -- Football.

Two hundred and two points. And get this: there were actually SIX punts!

Here’s a rundown of other, more noteworthy tidbits from the game per the Des Moines Register:

It's the highest-scoring game in state history, the first ever to eclipse 200 combined. It surpassed both the previous 8-player mark of 178, set during Baxter's 90-88 win over Meskwaki Settlement last year, and the 180 combined points set in C.B. Thomas Jefferson's 99-81 win over Sioux City North in 2018.

Remsen is just the sixth 8-Player team in state history to hit 100 points (the others: Melcher-Dallas, 116 in 2005; Lenox, 108 in 2018; Walnut, 105 in 2004; Audubon, 104 in 2018; and Don Bosco, 102 in 2014). The Hawks' 108 is the most ever for a single team in postseason history.

Montezuma is the first to score at least 90 points and lose, and just the third to score at least 80 points and lose.

It is also the first time in state history that both teams broke 90 points, the third time that both surpassed 80 points, and the sixth time that two 8-Player teams surpassed 70 in the same game.

Montezuma put up 804 total yards of offense, the most for a single-game in 8-Player history and the second-most ever behind C.B. Jefferson's 807 from 2018. Remsen produced 693 total yards of offense, the second-most ever in 8-Player history.

Montezuma's 744 total passing yards is also a single-game 8-Player record. Quarterback Eddie Burgess accounted for 689 of them, which is also a single-game record by one player.

His top target was Trey Shearer, who recorded 389 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions (both the second-most all-time) on 20 total receptions, the most ever by an 8-Player player. It is also just the seventh time ever a player recorded 20 catches in a single game in state history.

Did you get all that?

One more nugget: The score was 74-74 to start the fourth quarter. By the time 6:24 remained in the game Remsen had eclipsed the century mark and the scoreboard at the UNI Dome decided enough was enough. (Photo courtesy: Jacob Russo, KCAU-TV in Sioux City)

For the record (literally), the Minnesota record for two teams is 150 when Elk River defeated Buffalo 80-70 in 2018. (The one-team record: Virginia blanked International Falls 128-0 in 1919).

The Prep Bowl record is St Croix Lutheran’s 48-44 victory over New London-Spicer in 2013.