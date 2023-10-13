The Wild want to run a more aggressive offense, but they won't need many goals if they stay this stingy in their own zone.

Led by a 41-save shutout for goaltender Filip Gustavsson and a veteran-like effort courtesy rookie Brock Faber, the Wild blanked the Panthers 2-0 on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center to win their season opener.

Faber scored his first NHL goal, the Maple Grove native and former Gopher's point shot at 7 minutes, 54 seconds of the first period interrupting a fast start by Florida and standing up as the game-winner thanks to an airtight performance by Gustavsson.

After a breakout debut with the Wild last season that saw him go from backup to playoff starter over future Hall-of-Famer Marc-Andre Fleury, Gustavsson landed a three-year, $11.25 million contract in the offseason indicative of his ascent.

His first impression during his return was another endorsement, the 25-year-old netminder picking up his fourth career shutout in his first season-opening start as an NHLer.

Gustavsson was tested early, the Panthers pouring on the pressure to the tune of a 10-2 advantage in shots.

But Gustavsson, who was coming off a 22-save shutout in his final tune-up of the preseason and posted the second-best save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (2.10) in the NHL last season, was constantly in the right place at the right time — including when Aleksander Barkov unleased a one-timer in tight.

Not until Faber's windup from just inside the blue line did the Wild gain a reprieve, Faber snagging his first NHL point in just his third regular season game and ninth appearance overall when factoring in the six-game playoff series vs. the Stars.

That was enough action for the Wild to feel confident Faber was ready for full-time duty so soon out of college, the 21-year-old's poise shining through his skating and stick placement, and they tabbed him to replace Matt Dumba after the longtime defenseman and the Wild split during the offseason.

So far, Faber has only rewarded the Wild for their decision.

Aside from the goal, Faber had a smart stick check against Barkov to break up a potential chance in the slot, and his confidence on the ice showed up in the way he smacked his stick on the ice calling for a pass.

Actually, the defense was responsible for some of the Wild's better looks against Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (19 saves) until Joel Eriksson Ek served up an insurance goal on the power play after assisting on Faber's goal.

After deflecting a floater from Mats Zuccarello down to his skates, Eriksson Ek whacked in the puck from his office in front of the net at 12:56 of the second period — a finish that merited a pat on the shoulder from new assistant coach Jason King when Eriksson Ek was back on the bench; King is overseeing the uneven power play during his first season on coach Dean Evason's staff.

Overall, the Wild went 1-for-4 and the Panthers 0-for-3; the Wild's last chance came after Marcus Johansson was clipped up high along the boards during the third period. Johansson did not return.

With less than five minutes to go in the second period, the Wild celebrated another first NHL goal when Marco Rossi roofed in a puck, but Florida successfully erased the milestone with a coach's challenge; Marcus Foligno was off-side before the goal.

But Gustavsson didn't need the extra offense, not when he was this locked-in.

He was especially sharp on the penalty kill, turning aside back-to-back shots from Mackie Samoskevich and Gustav Forsling in the second before five more shorthanded stops in the third.