Not only are we fired up about cheering on the Minnesota Wild as they open the regular season at Xcel Energy Center, but we're also looking forward to a slew of new foods to keep our fingers and spirits warm.

The X is doubling down on the eats this year, including remodeled vendor spaces on the Club Level (there's a whole burger shop concept up there) and more bold-name chef partnerships. In addition to Revival bringing both their fried chicken and smoked-meat goods, we also can get tacos from Pajarito and can't-stop-won't-stop pan pizza from the Wrecktangle wunderkinds.

There's a full list of food vendors and options available on Xcel's website, but here's what we'd stand in line for on game day. Some caveats before the puck drops: Pictures are sample sizes, not actual serving size, and most of the new food is on the Club Level.

An inventive twist on the up north beloved roast, this is porketta on a pizza.

Wrecktangle: Porketta pizza

In addition to the classic pepperoni and cheese flavors, Wrecktangle's new stand includes a flavor that melds our love of the north country with that cheese-crusted, thick-bread pizza the restaurant is known for: porketta pizza. It includes slow-roasted Italian-seasoned shredded pork with just-spicy-enough pickled peppers. (If you miss them at the game, head to the group's new St. Paul eatery, Wrestaurant at the Palace — it's a short walk away, and it's even open late.)

$16/half pizza, Section C28, Club Level

Creamy cavatelli noodles are topped with spicy fried chicken bits.

Revival: Tennessee hot chicken-topped mac and cheese

Chef Thomas Boemer was on hand at the unveiling of the new foods and flashed a sly grin when the opulence of this dish was mentioned. If you're a fan who likes a warm dose of spice and cheese, this one's for you. A hefty scoop of saucy cheese noodles is adorned with the same fiery, spice-laden chicken that Revival has built its reputation upon. Bonus points for the abundance of crispy skin nubs sprinkled on top.

$16, Section C29, Club Level

Juicy braised beef is the base of Pajarito’s crispy taco.

Pajarito: Crispy Barbacoa tacos

This restaurant on W. 7th Street knows how to braise all the meats for the most flavor, and mix up salsas that always end up with no drop left behind. It's great that both make the trip to Xcel Energy Center and are now available in a crispy taco shell — a food delivery vehicle not available at the original restaurant. The succulent beef soaks the shell and it inevitably crumbles a bit, leading to a bonus round of post-taco nacho eating.

$18, Section C22, Club Level

There probably aren’t enough napkins and that is fine.

Market House Sausage: Buffalo chicken sausage with blue cheese and coleslaw

This zesty orange-hued dog holds an impressive amount of juiciness on a bun. The tangy Buffalo seasoning brings just enough spice to warm your lips and nose — usefully if you're in those good seats right by the ice. Topped with snappy coleslaw and blue cheese crumbles, it's everything that makes Buffalo wings good — without the bones. Plus, the amount of blue cheese on this dog also doubles as a deterrent to those who aren't fans of aged cheese, meaning there's no need to share.

$16, Section C23, Club Level

Slow roasted porketta, Iron Range-style is served on a hoagie bun.

Breakaway and Upper Carvery: Iron Range porketta sandwiches

Is this list a little porketta heavy? Yes. That's what happens when an Iron Range-raised hockey fan shows up to these events and the venue is doing the dish properly. A generous amount of the slow-roasted and abundantly seasoned herbed pork is piled onto a crusty baguette with aioli and giardiniera. (For the non-Range folks, there's a pretty tasty pot roast sandwich, too.)

$18, Section C36, Club Level

Sweetland Orchard’s Cherry Rhubarb Scrumpy is a crowd pleaser.

Overtime: Hit that Minnesota Craft Wall

The beverages have also received an upgrade with an entire wall dedicated to Minnesota's craft beverages. Leading the way is the refreshingly tart and bubbly Scrumpy Cherry Rhubarb cider from Sweetland Orchard. The wonderfully fizzy flavor cuts right through all the rich foods and makes for a fun sip during the game. Other breweries on tap include Modist, BlackStack, Indeed, Fulton and more.

Other new notables: Grand Ole Creamery ice cream (C18), Tomato Mozzarella Pesto sandwich at the Deli (C08), Nordy's Knots German-style pretzels (C06), and from the Jim Beam Bar a bourbon sour served in a souvenir Mason jar (C25).