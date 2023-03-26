A fight in a Target Center concourse during a state high school basketball championship game Saturday night drew a large police response and saw streets and skyways closed for a short time, but Minneapolis police say the situation was quickly under control.

The dramatic police response to the fight in the concourse came just after 8:50 p.m., during the second half of the Class AAAA boys championship game between Wayzata and Park Center of Brooklyn Park.

The fight was between spectators at the game, according to a statement from the Minnesota State High School League.

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said Minneapolis police, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Minnesota State Police swarmed Target Center because initially someone reported gunfire. But Parten said there did not appear to have been any gunfire or any firearms.

One woman was taken to a hospital with injuries during the game but Parten said it was not yet clear how or where she was hurt.

By the time Wayzata won in overtime, streets and skyways were open, and people were able to leave the Target Center as normal. But Parten said a large police presence remained as people left the arena Saturday night.