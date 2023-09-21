The federal government is requiring Minnesota and 29 other states to reinstate coverage for a large subset of Medicaid enrollees who may have mistakenly lost benefits this summer through a procedural glitch.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) announced the requirement Thursday. These states, the agency says, need to improve the screening process used to find potential ineligible beneficiaries.

States this year have been resuming coverage renewals in Medicaid, the state-federal program providing health insurance coverage for about 1.5 million lower-income and disabled state residents in Minnesota.

The renewals, where the government checks to make sure people are still eligible for benefits, were suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency. As they've resumed, the federal government says nearly 500,000 children and other individuals have been improperly disenrolled from coverage nationally.

Numbers for Minnesota weren't available.

"Nearly half a million individuals, including children, will have their coverage reinstated, and many more will be protected going forward," Xavier Becerra, the HHS Secretary, said in a news release. "...We will continue to work with states for as long as needed to help prevent anyone eligible for Medicaid ... from being disenrolled."

The problem is that Minnesota and other states have been screening for Medicaid eligibility across entire households, rather than for individuals within households. That's an issue since many kids might still qualify for coverage when parents or caregivers don't.

In those cases, Minnesota has been requiring beneficiaries fill out paperwork to receive continued coverage. The federal government says this step could be skipped in many cases with an improved screening process.

The government's action Thursday applies to what are known as "procedural disenrollments," where the government hasn't received and/or processed information from beneficiaries who must show they qualify for continuing coverage. In addition to restoring coverage, Minnesota and other states must pause these disenrollments going forward, the government says, until processing systems are improved.

Medicaid renewals resumed this summer and will continue for roughly a year. In late August, CMS notified states that it was concerned too many children were losing coverage due to the problem with screening based on household eligibility.