Federal prosecutors have moved to seize 14 properties owned by people who investigators accuse of taking part in a massive scheme to misappropriate tens of millions of dollars meant to feed needy children.

The move is unusual since the government usually seeks forfeiture as part of a criminal indictment, former prosecutors said. In the sprawling case involving Feeding our Future, grand jury proceedings have yet to result in criminal charges.

Former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said the government is probably trying to make sure none of the targets of the FBI investigation sells the properties and takes off with the money before it can act.

"Since they haven't done a criminal indictment yet, this is what they have to do in order to prevent those properties from being liquidated by the people who are claiming ownership of them now," Heffelfinger said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Baune, who filed the civil forfeiture case late last month, declined to comment.

All of the properties sought by the government are owned by people who own or are affiliated with three prime contractors that investigators allege played central roles in the scheme to defraud the government. Altogether, the FBI claims the owners of Safari Restaurant & Event Center, Empire Cuisine & Market and S&S Catering stole at least $45 million. Each company was sponsored by Feeding Our Future.

Instead of using the money to buy food for children, the FBI alleged in search warrants made public last month, the contractors went on spending sprees, snapping up real estate, luxury vehicles, jewelry, cybercurrency and other goods in the United States and abroad.

None of the properties sought for seizure by the government are owned by Aimee Bock, executive director of Feeding Our Future. Bock has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed she is being persecuted for working mostly with minority businesses.

Other assets that investigators allege were purchased with misappropriated funds, including several vehicles and two properties in Kenya, also were absent from the forfeiture suit.

"They can always move to amend the complaint," Heffelfinger said, adding that the government often seizes cars, but it's more difficult to seize land or property in a foreign country.

Among the properties on the government's forfeiture list: the headquarters of S&S Catering on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis and two adjacent buildings, which were allegedly purchased with $2.5 million in misappropriated funds by S&S owner Qamar Ahmed Hassan and one of her business associates, according to the FBI.

Hassan has not responded to the Star Tribune's requests for comment.

The list also includes an office building on Park Avenue South in Minneapolis that was allegedly purchased with $2.8 million in misappropriated funds by Safari co-owner Salim Said and two of his business partners, according to the FBI. The government also is seeking forfeiture of Said's $950,000 home in Plymouth.

Said has not responded to the Star Tribune's requests for comment.

The government also is seeking several properties belonging to Empire owners Abdiaziz Farah and Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, including Farah's $575,000 home in Savage and two undeveloped lots worth more than $1 million in Prior Lake owned by Nur.

Farah and Nur have not responded to the Star Tribune's requests for comment.