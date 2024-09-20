What the Fed’s rate cut means for Minnesota home buyers and sellers?

Very likely. The vast majority of homeowners in the Twin Cities with a mortgage have a rate that’s far below 6%. Those mortgages, while coveted, are also referred to as “golden handcuffs” because they’ve made it difficult for people to list their house, even if it no longer serves their needs. That’s been especially true for first-time buyers. But with rates falling, the gap between the rate on those “golden handcuff” mortgages and the current rates is narrowing, creating a little more incentive to make a move.