Minnesota HOA board members, property managers rally to kill reform bill

Legislators got an earful when they asked constituents to voice concerns about the homeowners associations that govern 80% of new housing in the state, including one resident who described foreclosure proceedings started against them over a $56 trash fine.
“We’ve seen abuses, we’ve seen conflicts of interest, we’ve seen kickbacks, we’ve seen outright fraud,” said Rep. Kristin Bahner, DFL-Maple Grove.
More than a million Minnesotans now live in communities governed by private homeowners associations, and widespread complaints over how they wield their powers has led lawmakers to propose sweeping reforms meant to curb abuses of power.
But some HOA residents and property management companies want to slow down the proposed legislation that would reshape how the private communities are governed. Dozens of mostly individual board leaders rallied Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol in St. Paul to protest some aspects they consider overbearing, burdensome and problematic.
“As we all know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” said Ron Klemz, an 80-year-old president of the Pine Hollow condominium community in Stillwater, speaking from a podium in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. The legislation is “deeply flawed” and must not pass as presented, he said.
At issue is a package of bills moving through the House and Senate that promises to restrict how HOAs operate for the estimated 1.5 million Minnesotans who live in properties governed by HOAs.
Items on lawmakers’ reform agenda include caps on fines and fees and restrictions on the ability to initiate foreclosure proceedings. Property management companies also could see a diminished ability to turn a profit through contract work in the communities they’re hired to advise, in light of concerns around self-dealing and conflicts of interest.
Critics welcome some ideas for change, such as increased transparency. But board members take issue with the focus on egregious cases they say are not representative of the experience many have living in an HOA. And they believe board members who volunteer to lead associations are demonized because of the actions of a select few bad actors.