Two advocacy groups are suing the Tennessee-based company that listed job postings seeking ex-soldiers to provide armed security at Minnesota polling places next month.

The Minnesota chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the League of Women Voters asked a federal judge on Tuesday to bar Atlas Aegis LLC from recruiting or sending ex-special forces members “to or near polling locations while polling is underway,” arguing that the company’s actions amount to voter intimidation.

Atlas Aegis, in a job advertisement that surfaced earlier this month, recruited for “security positions in Minnesota during the November Election and beyond to protect election polls, local businesses and residences from looting and destruction.” The listing sought U.S. special operations forces veterans to guard against “Antifas” and Black Lives Matter supporters intent on “destroying the election sites.”

In a suit against Atlas Aegis and its chairman, Anthony Caudle, the two groups allege that the prospect of armed guards at Minnesota precincts “chillingly resonates with the recent rise of vigilante extremism.” They also pointed to the recently thwarted plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and an armed civilian’s killing of protesters in Kenosha, Wis.

“The threat of privately funded, heavily armed, militias prowling polling sites is a direct assault on the Voting Rights Act and our democracy,” wrote Julia Dayton Klein, an attorney for the groups.

Atlas Aegis is not licensed to provide security in Minnesota, according to Richard Hodsdon, chairman of the Minnesota Board of Private Detective and Protective Agent Services, a state regulatory board. Hodsdon said that Atlas Aegis told the board this month that it was recruiting on behalf of a licensed company in Minnesota, but declined to provide a name. Atlas Aegis did not respond to questions seeking comment for this story.

In response, Hodsdon said, the board is reminding all licensed security companies in the state about Minnesota laws around polling place activity. Hodsdon said businesses can hire private security in anticipation of unrest, so long as the security does not interfere with polling places or otherwise violate state election laws.

Minnesota law does not permit “poll watchers,” instead only allowing for so-called challengers to be at polling places. Only one challenger is permitted on behalf of each political party per precinct, and the challenger must be a registered voter and state resident. Meanwhile, under the law, no one can campaign within 100 feet of a polling place.

Law enforcement of any kind cannot be stationed near polling places unless called by election workers for help.

Tuesday’s lawsuit also asks U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel to order Atlas Aegis and Caudle to “immediately identify” the local security firm that is partnering with the company and the “businesses, entities, or individuals who hired them to send armed guards to the polls.”

