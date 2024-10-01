Federal indictment: Bank teller machine scam netted hundreds of thousands of dollars

Prosecutors allege that McDade, 32, of Minneapolis, and the others focused on interactive teller machines at the Edina, St. Paul and Maple Grove branches of Wings Financial Credit Union during a scheme that spanned from Nov. 2021 through March 2022 in Minnesota “and elsewhere.” They deposited more than 150 fraudulent or forged checks at Wings and used the deposits to illegally take out about $272,545 in cash, according to charges, and deployed similar tactics to take out another $150,000 from other financial institutions, including Affinity Plus Credit Union and Huntington Bank.