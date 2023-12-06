Minnesota won't tax the rebate checks that were sent to households this fall, but the federal government will.

The IRS recently determined the checks will be considered federally taxable income, despite a push from state officials to get them to treat the rebates the same as other untaxed relief payments.

The federal tax on the checks could cost between $26 and $286, depending on a household's income and how much the received in rebates, according to an analysis from the Department of Revenue, first reported by MPR News.

The state says it will now send a form to all rebate recipients to use when filing their federal individual income tax return next year.

"If they include this payment in their federal adjusted gross income, they should subtract it from their Minnesota taxable income on line 33 of Schedule M1M on their Minnesota return," according to the department.

Not all Minnesotans will be hit with the federal tax. The Department of Revenue estimates 18% of rebate recipients don't have a federal tax liability.

The rebates were part of a $3 billion package of tax cuts and increases passed last session. Individual Minnesotans were eligible for a $260 rebate check if they had a gross adjusted income of up to $75,000 in 2021, and $520 for married filers who earned up to $150,000. Families could get an additional rebate check for up to three dependents, for a maximum of $1,300.

The department announced in October they had finished sending out $1 billion in rebate checks to roughly two million Minnesota households.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.