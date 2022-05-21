The mother of a slain 6-year-old boy is under arrest on suspicion of murdering him after police found his body in the trunk of her car, according to court records and interviews with family members.

Family members said Saturday that the the boy's father, Tory Hart, was trying to win custody of his child at the time of the boy's death.

The mother was arrested after Orono police received a call Friday reporting a car driving on a tire rim with the back window smashed out. When officers stopped the car, they noticed blood inside the vehicle and found the body inside the trunk.

Police said the female driver of the vehicle and another person were arrested on suspicion of homicide, but they have not yet charged them or identified the victim. Police have yet to release details about the circumstances of the death.

Family members blamed Dakota County social workers for not protecting the child, who was placed in foster care for nearly a year after the boy's mother failed to properly care for him, interviews and court records show. The boy was placed back with his mother in December over the objections of his foster parents and other family members.

"This county failed this child big-time," said Nikita Kronberg, a relative of the mother who acted as his foster mother for 11 months.

Hart's fiance, Josie Josephson, said multiple family members "expressed a lot of concern."

The Dakota County social worker in charge of the case did not respond to messages.

Josephson said the boy was a happy, patient child who loved playing with Matchbox cars and dreamed of someday becoming a firefighter.

The boy "was loved by everyone who met him," Josephson said.

She said Hart hoped to win custody of his son after a court hearing this summer.

"We told ourselves so many times that the right thing will happen," Josephson said. "We are so frustrated that they didn't hear our cries."

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.