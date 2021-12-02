A late Wednesday shooting in north Minneapolis left a man dead and pushed the city closer to a record for the number of homicides in a year.

Officers responding to a call in the 3100 block of Logan Avenues N. about 10:15 p.m. found the victim inside a residence with a gunshot wound.Police attempted lifesaving efforts, but he died at the scene, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

The man's death marked the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to the Star Tribune's database. That is just four shy of the record of 97 set in 1995.

A second man believed to have been involved in the shooting arrived a short time later at a hospital in a private vehicle. He suffered a noncritical gunshot wound, Parten said.

Preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other, but the relationship remained unclear, Parten said.

Homicide investigators were trying to determine if the shooting on Logan was related to a fatal shooting that happened hours earlier on the 600 block of West Broadway, police said.