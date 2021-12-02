Police say a man was fatally shot near an intersection troubled by violence in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The victim was shot at the 600 block of W. Broadway, according to Minneapolis police spokesmanGarrett Parten. Police responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter notification and several 911 calls reported a man down outside around 7:40 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He died later at a hospital. Police believe there was a verbal exchange and the gunfire that killed the man came from a vehicle that drove off just after the shooting, according to Parten.

Police are investigating. No suspects are in custody.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and cause of death.

This is the city's 92nd homicide, according to the Star Tribune's database.

The man is the second person to be fatally shot near the intersection in less than a month. Kavanian Palmer, 21, was killed on Nov. 12 trying to stop a reputed drug dealer who was fleeing an alleged hit-and-run near Cub Foods.

Two others were also fatally shot near the intersection earlier this year.