A man was shot and killed Friday morning trying to stop a reputed drug dealer who was fleeing a hit-and-run near the Cub Foods store in north Minneapolis.

The fatal shooting was the city's 84th homicide of the year, the same number of homicides in the city for all of 2020.

According to police, the suspect's sedan collided with an SUV at 9:47 a.m. at Lyndale Avenue N. and W. Broadway Avenue. The suspect took off running from the scene, and when a bystander chased after him, turned around and shot him. The bystander collapsed onto Lyndale Avenue.

The suspect — who was armed and wearing a protective vest, said Officer Garrett Parten, a Minneapolis police spokesman — then fled to the Cub store, where he tried to carjack a woman who was heading for a news conference at the store to kick off the Twin Cities Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign.

The woman, who works for the Salvation Army, pushed the suspect out of her car, and volunteers from We Push for Peace — a community outreach group at the store as part of an effort to deter crime — held the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and was to be booked Friday into the Hennepin County jail. Police said preliminary information indicated he was in north Minneapolis to buy or sell drugs.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody Friday morning by police outside the Cub Foods store in north Minneapolis.

"Who knows what would have happened if we weren't here and grabbed the guy?" said Trenton Pollard, chief operating officer of We Push for Peace, which has been stationed at the Cub store for a year. "We believe more presence in our community is what is needed."

A spokesman for the Salvation Army, Dan Furry, said the employee wasn't injured. "She was fighting tooth and nail," he said. "It's wonderful [We Push for Peace] were here."

A 21-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, who were in the SUV struck by the suspect, were transported to the hospital with noncritical injuries, Parten said.

Parten said police don't advise that bystanders attempt to subdue or chase a criminal suspect. Though three bystanders "putting their own lives at risk" managed to detain the suspect, in this case another one lost his life.

"Here's an individual who saw something wrong and thought they would interject to make it right. Unfortunately for them, it turned out to be very, very tragic," Parten said. "My heart goes to anybody who knows and loves this person, obviously somebody who was trying to do the right thing and suffered the tremendous consequences."

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Kelly Smith • 612-673-4141