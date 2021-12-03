A man was fatally stabbed on St. Paul's East Side Thursday night, marking the 35th killing of the year – and the deadliest stretch in the capital city's history.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of East 7th Street just before 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance outside. They located an unresponsive man in his 20s with a stab wound to the chest, a police spokeswoman said.

He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His killing represents a grim milestone for the city, which has now surpassed its single-year homicide record. In 2020, following historic levels of gun violence, the city tied its record of 34 deaths.

"None of us wanted to reach this record," Sgt. Natalie Davis said during an overnight news conference. "This is a sad night for St. Paul."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in the case, but investigators have identified a person of interest. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack is asked to call detectives at 651-266-5650.