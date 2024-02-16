A multi-vehicle crash resulting in at least one death has the westbound lanes of I-694 closed in Arden Hills.
The State Patrol confirmed the fatality, but has not released any other details about the wreck that happened near Snelling Avenue about 8:45 a.m.
The westbound lanes are closed at Hwy. 10 and motorists are being diverted off of I-694, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The closure could last until early afternoon, MnDOT said.
Several vehicles, including a semitrailer truck, appear to have been involved in the crash, according to video images caught by MnDOT traffic cameras in the area.
