The State Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 5 at Eden Prairie Road in Eden Prairie as troopers investigate a fatal crash.
The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m.
Few details about the crash were released, including the number of vehicles involved and the number of fatalities.
Traffic is being diverted off Hwy. 5 at Eden Prairie Road. Hwy. 212 just to the south is a possible alternate route.
