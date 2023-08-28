After jumping from the Fillmore to Surly Field to a sold-out Target Center in under two years, Zach Bryan will make another leap to the biggest venue in Minneapolis next year.

The grassroots Oklahoma country singer has booked an Aug. 24, 2024, date at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of his newly announced Quittin' Time Tour. He unveiled the ambitious 54-date outing Monday following Friday's release of his new self-titled album.

Bryan's fellow Okie roots music specialists the Turnpike Troubadours will open the Minneapolis date along with Levi Turner, the first artist signed to Bryan's new label, Belting Bronco Records.

The tour will kick off with a two-night stand March 6-7 at Chicago's United Center and includes other Midwest dates in Milwaukee (March 20), Des Moines (April 26) and Grand Forks (Aug. 25). Openers in other cities include Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow.

Tickets for the Saturday night concert at the Vikings stadium go on sale Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., with presale access and registration beginning Sept. 6. A loud critic of Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation — he titled his live album "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster" — his local date is being promoted by competitor AEG, and ticket registration is being handled independently via Bryan's own website. No word yet on prices.

After famously going viral via video clips he posted while serving in the U.S. Navy, Bryan earned an honorable discharge in 2021 and hit the road. And basically he hasn't looked back. Songs like "Something in the Orange," "Heading South" and "Burn, Burn, Burn" led to some of the biggest audience singalongs of recent memory at both last fall's concert at Surly Brewing and especially his packed and rowdy Target Center gig three weeks ago.