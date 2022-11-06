Her ethereal, calming voice provided a soft cushion to her husband's stormier output and the wild noise of the grunge era from which their band emerged. For three decades, she co-anchored one of Minnesota's most celebrated rock groups of all time.

Now, Mimi Parker of the internationally renowned Duluth rock trio Low has been silenced by cancer.

News of her death at age 55 was announced Sunday via Low's Twitter feed.

"Friends, it's hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours," the post reads. "Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."

The drummer in Low as well as the co-vocalist, Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020.

She is survived by daughter Hollis and son Cyrus (both college-aged) as well as her bandmate and husband, Alan Sparhawk, whom she met in grade school in the northern Minnesota small town of Clearbrook, Minnesota.

Although practicing Mormons — their faith often played out in song lyrics alluding to end times, morality and communal love — the couple took to the rock 'n' roll touring life soon after they formed Low in 1993 with a series of different bass players.

They released 13 studio albums over three decades. That latest of those records, "Hey What," was among many to earn widespread critical acclaim, including an appearance high on Rolling Stone's list of the 50 best albums of 2021.

Parker kept news of her diagnosis mostly under wraps until an interview with the syndicated public-radio show "Sheroes" in 2021. Even after that radio interview, she declined to make her cancer treatment a point of discussion in stories about Low until the band was forced to cancel tour dates this past August.

Among the concerts canceled were a U.S. trek opening for Death Cab for Cutie as well as many headlining dates in Europe, where the group had a strong following that could be traced back to avid support from influential British DJ John Peel and tour dates with Radiohead.

Saddened responses to Parker's death were already piling up on social-media midday Sunday, where many fellow musicians and fans celebrated her long music career as well as her reserved but positive and steady personality.

"Grateful for all your beautiful music," Dan Wilson of Semisonic fame tweeted.

Gaelynn Lea, a fellow Duluth musician, posted, "Mimi's legacy is love and beauty, and the world is better because of her."

Low's longtime label Sub Pop Records, the famed Seattle imprint originally behind Nirvana, tweeted in response to the news, "Forever close and sacred. We love you guys."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.