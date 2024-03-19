Tyler Beckwith has a player's intuition.

Farmington's 6-4 senior forward did a school report in the fall on the history of the Tigers boys basketball program and how it hadn't appeared in the state tournament since 1937. The Tigers' second-leading scorer helped bring that streak to an end.

Local media made it clear there was interest in Farmington's 1937 team.

The Tigers (23-6), ranked seventh in Class 4A in the final regular-season Minnesota Basketball News poll, find themselves back on the big stage in the state tournament after knocking off perennial power Lakeville North in the Section 1 final. They will meet Cretin-Derham Hall (24-4) in the quarterfinals at noon Wednesday at Target Center.

"Going into the section final I asked our varsity guys to share what it would mean to reach the state tournament," Tigers coach Tharen Johnson said. "The Beckwith brothers [Tyler and Ryan] discussed how they had talked about this year since they were little about getting there together."

Ryan, a 6-1 junior guard, scores in double figures like his brother. The Tigers are led in scoring by 6-8 senior forward Brandon Hrncir, who averages 19.9 points per game.

"Brandon and Liam Roche [another senior] talked about how they had put in a lot of hours in the gym before school, weekends and nights so that they would be at their best in this moment," Johnson said. "Some of our juniors mentioned how as seventh-graders they were ranked as the best team in youth traveling basketball but never got the opportunity to play for the championship because it was canceled for COVID-19. They wanted this chance to prove what they can do."

They now have that opportunity.

"Even though Farmington is on the edge of the metro we have that small-town feel," Johnson said. "Beating Lakeville North to get to the state tournament for the first time in 87 years was such a big moment for our program. To get to the state tournament for the first time since 1937 is awesome."

A chance to repeat

All four defending state champions are returning, looking to go back-to-back.

Class 4A Wayzata (27-1) and Class 3A Totino-Grace (24-5) hold the No. 1 seeds and are the top-ranked teams in their classes. Totino-Grace is looking to three-peat.

Class 2A Albany (28-2) is the No. 2 seed behind top-ranked Breck (28-1). Class 1A champ Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) wasn't seeded and drew No. 1-ranked Cherry (28-2) for the quarterfinals.

"It's hard to go back-to-back in any sport," Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. "Everybody has a target out for you."

His Trojans won the state title in 2021 and were the runner-up to Park Center in 2022 before winning it again last season.

"Every year is completely different, a different experience with different guys," Schnettler said. "We are super excited for this week."

Initial appearance

West Central Area is making its first state tournament appearance, but that doesn't mean the third-ranked Knights (27-3) won't make a run at the Class 1A state title.

Coach Kraig Hunter's squad is 109-24 over the past five seasons, but it keeps running into outstanding teams and eventual state champions in Section 6. Hunter goes through the litany by memory.

"We have had a strong program every year for over 28 seasons," Hunter said. "We have been in some tough sections during the Staples-Motley dynasty of the late 1990s, the Redwood Valley teams in early 2000s and the New London-Spicer state title teams of 2008 and 2010. When we moved to Class 1A, we were with the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Battle Lake dynasties, lost to Henning when it was state champs, and Hancock when it was the state runner-up."





The tournament brackets: Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A





This year's squad has eight players who live within a mile of each other along the golf course and adjoining lake.

"They have spent their whole lives playing backyard baseball, football, driveway basketball and golfing together," Hunter said. "They are all like brothers and really close."

Barrett and Elbow Lake combined to become West Central in 1986. Hoffman and Kensington joined in 1993, and it became West Central Area. Elbow Lake is the only one of the component schools that won a district championship, 10 times from 1929 to 1972.

"To finally make it out of the section means so much to our school and community," Hunter said. "We have a very strong fan following so the communities are elated."

Cherry looms large

Cherry, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and led by Gophers signee Isaac Asuma, is a heavy favorite to win. Only three of the top 10 teams made the 1A field.

"It's nice be the favorite," Tigers coach Jordan Christianson said. "We have been the underdogs the last few years, and we are glad to get the No. 1 seed. That was a goal. The guys earned that with all their hard work."

He doesn't mind the pressure that comes along with it.

"We have a saying that pressure is a privilege," Christianson said. "If we aren't in a pressure situation, that means something went wrong along the way. We want to be in these games and welcome them."

Section streaks

DeLaSalle extended its state record of consecutive section championships to 13. The Islanders (20-9) will meet Orono (19-10) in the Class 3A quarterfinals at noon Wednesday at Williams Arena.

Class 2A Minnehaha Academy moved into a tie for second with eight consecutive section crowns. The Redhawks (14-14) will play Pequot Lakes (26-4) in the Class 2A quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. Redhawks coach Lance Johnson has won five state championships (2013, '17, '18, '19 and '21) — fourth most all-time.