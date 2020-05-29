Several farmers markets in Minneapolis and St. Paul have cancelled their weekend markets.

The Midtown Farmers Market, which is currently operating in temporary quarters on Minnehaha Avenue (outside Moon Palace Books), has cancelled its Saturday market.

"With a heavy heart we have decided that we will not be having our market as scheduled this Saturday, May 30th, 2020," reads a message on the market's Facebook page. "The decision was made by our executive director and our market team. With the current state of events happening in South Minneapolis, and particularly the Hi-Lake area that is home to our market, it is best to put the safety of our vendors, staff and customers first. This situation is still unfolding, and we cannot predict that will happen next. This unpredictability is what lead us to make this incredibly difficult choice. We are currently working on a temporary location (as soon as Tuesday, June 2nd) to still provide access to a great market experience amidst these times. We hope to still create solutions for our neighborhood."

The Minneapolis Farmers Market has cancelled its Saturday and Sunday markets, and will reopen Monday morning.

"As the largest farmer-managed market in the state of Minnesota, we have made a collective decision to close the Minneapolis Farmers Market this weekend," reads a message on the market's website. "Our focus will remain on feeding the soul of our community by providing a safe environment to sell and shop for locally grown produce and products. We are heartbroken by the death of Mr. George Floyd and have deep compassion for the City of Minneapolis along with the community we serve."

Also in Minneapolis, the Mill City Farmers Market has cancelled its Saturday market.

"We understand the market’s position as a place to come together as a community and are sad to be unable to fulfill this role at this time," reads a post on the market's Facebook page. "Our hearts are full of grief, anger and so many more emotions as we continue to stand in solidarity with the Black community and continue to demand justice for George Floyd."

The St. Paul Farmers Market has cancelled its Lowertown market on Saturday and Sunday. The market's suburban outposts are scheduled to operate next week, including Roseville (Tuesday morning), Andover (Tuesday afternoon), Maplewood (Wednesday morning) and Burnsville (Thursday afternoon).

"During this difficult time, we continue our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community, growers, customers and staff," said Market Director David Kotsonas in a statement. "We believe this is the right thing to do."