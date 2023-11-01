Organizers of the annual Fargo Marathon will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the race next year with a series of events honoring former race director Mark Knutson, who died in July after being hit by a vehicle while biking in Detroit Lakes.

The Essentia Health Fargo Marathon is a week-long event that attracts thousands to the Minnesota-North Dakota border town.

Seven events will be held from May 28-June 1, including a 5K race renamed as the "Mark Knutson Friday Night 5K" and designated sections of the 10K, half-marathon and marathon races that will be called "Mark's Mile" and feature Knutson's favorite rock music from the 1980s.

Each participant's bib will also have a tab to make a $5 donation to Shoes for Kids, a charity Knutson established to help children in the Fargo community have access to running gear.

Knutson, who was also general manager of the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area ski resort, died after he lost control of his bicycle and fell into the path of a passing boat trailer, according to police. He served as director of the Fargo Marathon for almost two decades, growing it from 200 to 20,000 runners. He was also a father and grandfather.

"We unexpectedly lost a dear friend and beloved member of our Fargo Marathon community, and we want to make sure his memory is honored as we embark on 20 years of the marathon he worked so hard to build," said Chip Hazewski, Fargo Marathon manager, in a news release issued Wednesday. "Together, we will ensure that the event continues to be a celebration of Fargo, a testament to Mark's enduring legacy, and an event that would make him proud."

The 2024 course is certified by USA Track and Field and will be an official Boston Marathon qualifier. Other featured events include a dog run and bicycle races.