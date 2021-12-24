More than two decades ago, Linda and Rod Wilson scored a primo piece of property on which to build their home. They purchased an empty lot that had been the first draft pick by one of the founders of Bearpath Golf and Country Club in Eden Prairie.

When building, they knew they had to take advantage of the great views. After all, there was an abundance of greenery and scenery. The golf course wrapped around the property. Jacques Pond was just beyond their backyard. And the spot overlooked the country club.

"The ninth, 10th and 18th green can be seen from the back, and the 17th can be seen from the front," Linda said. "We're kind of nestled in here."

Design meets function

The Wilsons brought in architect Charles Stinson and builder Larry Cramer to create their four-story split-level that incorporated glass walls in order to offer as many vistas as possible of the water, clubhouse and fairways. A four-season cantilevered screen porch and adjoining deck just outside of the open kitchen and family room also took advantage of the surroundings.

"We loved Chuck Stinson's work, and he took it as a challenge to build us a home that was warm, welcoming and very functional for a busy family," Linda said. "He wanted us to feel like we were in nature as well. There's natural light in every room."

High ceilings and hand-laid stone accents were also part of the blueprint, as were three fireplaces. The home includes two offices, one with a walkout and both with views of the water and greenery.

The design also incorporated built-in furniture in the kitchen and the dining room as well as bunk beds in the bedrooms (that are easily removable).

A bathroom comes with steps that pull out from underneath the sink, which came in handy when the Wilson's two sons were younger. For Linda, incorporating built-in storage options was also important.

"As a mom, I wanted lots and lots of storage, so there are hidden storage areas all through the house," she said.

Time for fun

Beyond functionality, the Wilsons also wanted a place that nurtured their sense of play and leisure.

On every level, a reading nook can be found. The home also features a downstairs entertainment room with a kitchenette. A sports court for activities such as basketball and racquetball was also put in.

The family is a big sports family, and they wanted the home to be a gathering spot for playing sports and entertaining. The home has been the site of many hockey, football, baseball, soccer, skiing and golf team parties over the years. During the winters, the pond became a skating and hockey rink.

And, of course, during the warm weather months, the place was often the starting point when heading to the golf course.

"It's been a great place to raise golfers," Linda said.

Bidding adieu

Now 26 years later, the Wilsons have listed their 7,700-square-feet, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on a nearly half-acre lot in a gated community.

"The kids are both grown. It's time for another family to build memories in this home," Linda said. "This place has always been a gathering spot. I want the next homeowner to be excited about raising a family here and appreciate all of the artistry that went into it."

Listing agent Barry Bergsaid the home, on Avila Cove, sits on a unique property that's especially suited for families.

"It's great because it's at the end of a cul de sac where kids feel comfortable to ride their bike. Then in the back, you have a pond where you can skate in the wintertime that looks across the clubhouse," Berg said. "It's a really well thought out, warm, family-friendly home."

As for the pressing question of whether the location makes it susceptible to an errant golf ball, the answer is no.

"If it's going to go anywhere, it's going into the lake," Linda said. But "that doesn't mean we didn't have a bunch of teenage boys launching golf balls the other way, hitting from our house trying to make it into the 18th green."

Surely that was just par for the course.

Barry Berg (barry@berglarsengroup.com; 612-670-3600) and Kate Wall (kate@berglarsengroup.com; 612-406-0610) of Coldwell Banker Realty have the $1.995 million listing.