Between sobs, Amity Dimock asked Minnesota lawmakers to improve autism training for police, and to have mental health workers respond to calls.

Valerie Castile held up past proposals to change the criminal justice system, saying a bill named for her son Philando is one of those "picking up dust."

Both of the women's sons were fatally shot by police. They urged legislators during a hearing Saturday to change Minnesota laws to prevent further deaths like their sons' and George Floyd's May 25 under the knee of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

The House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Division spent seven hours considering 19 proposed changes. Democrats aim to pass those during this special legislative session.

Floyd's nephew asked the committee to ban chokeholds. The sister of a man Chauvin shot in 2008 called for stronger discipline and transparency around officer complaints. Many who testified focused on specific bills, but the overarching message was that calls for change are not new.

The package of bills the DFL-controlled House is considering differs from the Senate Republican majority's plans. The two political sides share several priorities, including banning chokeholds and improving training. But the House proposals are more wide-ranging, and touch on issues like restoring felon voting. The People of Color and Indigenous Caucus developed the bills, which draw on recommendations from a state working group. Hearings on the bills will continue Monday.

One of the controversial House measures would put prosecution of deadly officer-involved cases in the hands of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, instead of having county attorneys handle them. Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said the association that represents Minnesota county attorneys voted to support the change, which he said would improve public trust and bring consistency to how the cases are handled.

But Rep. Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake, said she has heard from many county attorneys who oppose giving a partisan office that responsibility.

"They find that inappropriate when you talk about justice, because it should be blind," O'Neill said.

Another key House provision would alter the state's use-of-force standard. It would change when force can be used, from a situation where death or great bodily harm to an officer or another person is "apparent" to when that threat is "imminent." Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, said many in law enforcement believe the current standards are strong enough or more training is all that's needed.

"The pain, the frustration, the trauma, the righteous anger our communities have experienced over and over highlights how the status quo simply isn't working," she said.