Fall is bringing fantasy (and romantasy), literary fiction, politics and Taylor-ed book offerings

H.R. McMaster, who served briefly as national security adviser during the Trump administration, has written ''At War With Ourselves.'' Onetime Trump opponent Hillary Clinton reflects on marriage, faith and politics in the essay collection ''Something Lost, Something Gained.'' Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts' ''Dawn's Early Light,'' for which GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance wrote the foreword, has been postponed until just after the election amid Republican efforts to distance themselves from the controversial blueprint for a second Trump term. But pre-election readers can consider recommendations from Joel B. Pollak's ''The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 50 Days,'' with a foreword from Trump ally Steve Bannon.