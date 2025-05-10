Today in History: May 10, golden spike completes transcontinental railway

Today is Saturday, May 10, the 130th day of 2025. There are 235 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 10, 1869, a golden spike was driven in a ceremony in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, along with Col. Benedict Arnold, captured the British-held fortress at Ticonderoga, New York.
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces near Irwinville, Georgia.
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI) by President Calvin Coolidge; Hoover would serve as FBI director until 1972.
In 1933, book burnings were held in 34 cities across Germany, targeting authors whose ideologies were in conflict with Nazism.