Fall colors coming fast

It's still officially summer, but thanks to our prolonged drought, the leaf-changing season has started a little early. Pockets of red and orange began to appear in late August and early September around Minnesota. On the Facebook group North Shore Vibe, members have posted photos of canopy outbreaks at Oberg Mountain, the Sawbill Trail and elsewhere in Superior National Forest. The DNR's Fall Color Finder lists most of Minnesota at 0-10% of peak color, but Cascade River State Park reports that "there are signs in the understory," or lower vegetation, that autumn is approaching, with "moose maple" shrubs starting to yellow. Look for the Star Tribune's fall-color travel guide and forecast next Sunday.

Simon Peter Groebner

Death Valley closed

It's unclear when Death Valley National Park will reopen to visitors after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary forged new gullies and crumbled roadways at the site of one of the hottest places in the world. The storm dumped a furious 2.2 inches of rain Aug. 20, roughly the amount of rainfall the park usually receives in a year. "Two inches of rain here can have a dramatic impact," Matthew Lamar, a park ranger, told the Los Angeles Times. Officials say it could be months before the park reopens. Some familiar sites survived the storm, including Scotty's Castle, a popular visitor destination.

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Hilary undermined many roads in Death Valley.

NYC vs. Airbnb

New York City has begin enforcing restrictions on short-term rentals that could push visitors away from platforms such as Airbnb and into hotels. The new Local Law 18 includes several rules that travelers might find troublesome: No more than two paying guests can stay in a short-term rental at a time, no matter the size of the dwelling. Hosts must be physically present while their properties are being rented. And hosts and visitors must leave the doors inside the dwelling unlocked, so occupants can access the entire unit. "In my opinion, what they're doing in New York is basically shutting down Airbnb," said Lisa Grossman, a travel agent.

Washington Post

Colorado sky

Calling all star-gazers: Colorado is home to eight International Dark Sky Parks and five International Dark Sky Communities. Check out Colorado's self-guided stargazing tour to craft your own curated, celestial wander. Consider Westcliffe and Silver Cliff, noted as the highest elevation of all International Dark Sky Communities in the world, providing dramatic views in every direction. The Smokey Jack Observatory boasts a retractable roof and 14-inch Schmidt-Cassegrain and 5-inch refractor telescopes to view the majestic night sky. Also of note is Dinosaur National Monument, considered home to one the purest night skies left in the U.S. Visit to learn about the cosmos during ranger-led programs showcasing the Milky Way.

FamilyTravel.com